Sections
Home / Education / IIT Roorkee to conduct webinar on careers in AI and machine learning

IIT Roorkee to conduct webinar on careers in AI and machine learning

This initiative came in the wake of the current economic crisis which underscores the significance of technical skills to tackle the global slowdown.

Updated: May 08, 2020 20:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIT Roorkee. (Sourced )

In an endeavor to upskill the youth and promote e-learning during the COVID-19 lockdown, IIT Roorkee has announced that it will conduct a webinar on careers in AI and machine learning on May 17.

The institute had earlier launched an Advanced Certification Course on Deep Learning at Cloudxlab.com. In a press release issued on Friday, the institute said that it is an advanced course on deep learning and would cover cutting edge techniques applicable to audio processing, image processing, video processing, self-driving cars, etc.

This initiative came in the wake of the current economic crisis which underscores the significance of technical skills to tackle the global slowdown.

“Nowadays many professionals wish for a career in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This course provides a great opportunity for all such people,” said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.



Here’s the direct link to register for the webinar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
‘You and I are soldiers in Covid-19 fight, will not involve army’: CM Uddhav Thackeray
May 08, 2020 20:34 IST
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
May 08, 2020 20:36 IST
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
May 08, 2020 19:56 IST

latest news

India can generate big volumes in rupee-dollar derivatives trading : FM
May 08, 2020 20:34 IST
Raqesh Bapat raising funds by auctioning his paintings
May 08, 2020 20:30 IST
Himachal imposes Covid-19 cess on liquor
May 08, 2020 20:29 IST
Thane residents can get Covid info on TMC portal
May 08, 2020 20:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.