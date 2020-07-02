Sections
Home / Education / IIT-Roorkee, University of Alberta sign agreement to provide joint Doctoral Degree Programs

IIT-Roorkee, University of Alberta sign agreement to provide joint Doctoral Degree Programs

The collaboration will give students of the two institutes a chance to undertake research for six months or one year and providing them international exposure and special certification upon graduation

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:56 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Dehradun

IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institutes of Technology, Roorkee has signed an agreement with the University of Alberta in Canada to provide Joint Doctoral Degree Programs.

The JDPs create a two-way flow for academic exchange between the two institutions, a press statement by IIT-Roorkee said. 

The collaboration will give students of the two institutes a chance to undertake research for six months or one year and providing them international exposure and special certification upon graduation.  IIT-Roorkee is one of the three IITs partnering with an external university to provide Indian and Canadian students with JDPs.  

“This agreement begins a new chapter in strengthening India-Canada ties in the education sector. IIT Roorkee looks forward to bolster and formalise our long-standing research collaboration with UAlberta since the 1980s,” IIT-Roorkee director Ajit Chaturvedi said.  



“Apart from improving the quality of exposure of our students, the JDP agreement will hopefully catapult our research collaboration to greater heights,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Smriti Irani video thanking Tik Tok for donating 4 lakh PPE suits gives ammo to TMC
Jul 02, 2020 15:12 IST
7 Kolkata policemen test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised:Report
Jul 02, 2020 15:06 IST
Swara says she respects Prasoon Joshi, can’t believe he misunderstood scene
Jul 02, 2020 15:04 IST
MHRD seeks report on whether NEET, JEE can be held this month
Jul 02, 2020 15:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.