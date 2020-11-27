Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IITs, NITs to begin offering engineering courses in mother tongue from next yr: Edu Ministry

IITs, NITs to begin offering engineering courses in mother tongue from next yr: Edu Ministry

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will start offering engineering courses in mother tongue from next academic year, according to Education Ministry officials.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 14:47 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (ANI)

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will start offering engineering courses in mother tongue from next academic year, according to Education Ministry officials.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday. “A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially engineering courses, imparting education in mother tongue (and this) will be opened from next academic year. A few IITs and NITs are being shortlisted for the same,” a senior ministry official said.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessing the existing scenario of school education boards. “The University Grants Commission has also been directed to ensure all scholarships, fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for the same and address all grievances of the students immediately,” the official said.

The NTA had last month announced its decision to conduct the JEE (Main) in nine regional languages, apart from Hindi and English from 2021.

However, the IITs are yet to take up the matter so far on whether the JEE (Advanced) will also be offered in regional language.

The need to assess the school education scenario before coming out with syllabus arises because many boards, including national boards like CBSE and CISCE, have rationalised their exam syllabus due to the COVID-19 situation and subsequent academic loss due to schools being closed since March.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Nov 27, 2020 15:02 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
Nov 27, 2020 15:03 IST
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Nov 27, 2020 14:51 IST

latest news

Saudi-led coalition carries out air raids on Houthi barracks in Sanaa area, say residents
Nov 27, 2020 15:02 IST
Under fire over press freedom, Odisha announces sops for journalists
Nov 27, 2020 15:01 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 27, 2020
Nov 27, 2020 15:01 IST
Indonesia’s new bill seeks to expand central bank mandate, formalise bond purchase
Nov 27, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.