In a first, Andhra government to introduce LKG, UKG in all state schools

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:41 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Representational image. (HT file)

If YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has his way, all the government schools in the state are going to introduce pre-primary classes – Lower Kinder Garten (LKG) and Upper Kinder Garten (UKG) from the next academic year.

The proposal, if implemented, will be the first of its kind initiative in the Telugu states. Hitherto, the preparatory courses like Nursery and pre-primary classes like LKG and UKG are being run only in private English medium schools, while all the government schools have classes from Class 1 to 10 only in Telugu medium.

However, an official in the department familiar with the development said the chief minister had instructed the department to work out to introduce pre-primary classes like LKG and UKG in the government schools, since they are being converted into English medium in a phased manner.



The pre-primary classes would be started in 3,400-odd government schools under Samagra Siksha Abhiyan scheme of the Centre. Priority would be given to the children of the tribal and backward areas.

The official said children in the age group of four to five years would be admitted in these LKG and UKG classes, in which they would be taught basic reading and writing skills and fundamental mathematical lessons. Later, they would be promoted to Class 1. Initially, teachers for these pre-primary classes would be recruited on contract basis, he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister instructed that all the government schools in the state, which have since been closed due to lockdown, would reopen on August 3. It is not yet decided whether the pre-primary classes would be introduced in the government schools immediately.

However, Jagan has instructed that all the government schools introduce English medium from Class 1 to 6 from this academic year itself, as per the recommendations of the State Council for Education, Research and Training () early this month.

As per the high court directions, the government had conducted a survey among the parents of the government school children whether they wanted introduction of English medium, or continue with the Telugu medium.

“More than 97 per cent of 1.7 lakh parents who took part in the survey wanted English medium to be introduced at the primary level,” a government order issued by the school education department last week said.

