In its 100th year, UP Board to fete high calibre ex-students

Counted among one of the world’s largest examination conducting bodies, the Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has kick-started ‘Mission Gaurav’.

Under it, the board in its centenary year in 2021 will honor its former students who passed out over the years and since then registered outstanding achievements in their careers and lives, informed secretary of UP Board, Divyakant Shukla.

The UP Board had already started registration of such personalities, who brought laurels to the state and the country at national or international level, on its official website https://upmsp.edu.in/, he added.

He said that many great personalities who passed out from institutions affiliated to the UP Board would be honored under Mission Gaurav.

“All students of UP board spread across the country and the world can provide their details online. The board officials and programme organizers will then contact them as per the criterion fixed by the board to honour individuals,” explained Shukla.

The board has sought details online, like applicant’s name, address, e-mail ID, year in which he/she passed class 10 and/or 12 examinations, the name of the school, roll number, name of the district, place of current residence, post on which they are employed or have retired from etc. Along with this, the applicants have also been asked to necessarily summarize details of their achievements and field in which they have done outstanding work. They will also be required to share their view or impression of UP board, as per Board officials. The state government passed ‘UP Intermediate Education Act-1921’ that paved way for the setting up of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, in 1921. Today the board is counted among the largest examination bodies of the world. Interestingly, UP Board conducted its very first exam in 1923 that had merely 5,655 students appearing in its high school exam and another 89 in its intermediate exam. In 2020, the board witnessed over 5.43 million (54.3 lakh) students appearing in its examinations.