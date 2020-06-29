In UP Board, over 5.27 Lakh students fail in Hindi, 5.19 lakh students flunk in English

Surprising though it may sound, it appears students of the Hindi-speaking belt do not know their native language.

This year, more than 5.27 lakh high school students failed in the Hindi examination compared to English in which 5.19 lakh students could not get passing marks.

In 2019, more than 5.74 lakh students failed in Hindi paper of UP Board high school exam compared to 5.02 lakh students who failed in English.

This year, a total of 28.73 lakh students appeared in Hindi paper and of these only 23.45 lakh students could pass the subject that is the native language of the majority. The pass percentage for Hindi paper was only 81.64%.

In 2019, 29.50 lakh students appeared in Hindi paper and only 23.76 lakh could pass the subject. The pass percentage for Hindi paper was 80.54%.

Citing reasons for this, principal of Aminabad Inter College, Sahab Lal Mishra said, “Students spend more time in studying science subjects. They don’t study Hindi very hard.”

RP Mishra, a senior office-bearer of the teachers’ association said, “Students tend to take Hindi lightly, presuming that it is their mother tongue and they are well-versed in the subject. But it is not so. Hindi also demands time from students.”

This year 26.67 lakh students appeared in the English paper and 21.47 lakh examinees cleared the exam.

Smaller districts put up better show

In the district wise results for intermediate exam, Mahoba was on top with 89.24% pass percentage, Shamli was at number two with 88.03% and Amroha was at third spot with 87.32%. Likewise in high school, Amroha district stood first 93.01% and Shamli stood second with 92.20%.