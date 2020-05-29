Sections
IND- SAT exam 2020 postponed due to coronavirus : HRD Ministry

IND- SAT exam 2020 that was scheduled to be held on May 30 has been postponed till July. HRD Ministry will announce the revised dates soon.

Updated: May 29, 2020 11:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IND SAT 2020 postponed (IND SAT )

Union human resource development ministry has postponed the IND-SAT examination 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 30 which has been postponed till July. The fresh dates will be announced soon.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday morning took to twitter to announce the postponement of the exam. “Announcement. Considering the current #covidcrisis in the world & upon receiving requests from many international students, we have decided to postpone the IND-SAT exam that was initially scheduled for 30 May’20 to July’ 20. The date of the examination will be announced soon,” he tweeted.

 

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the IND-SAT exam in her union budget speech on February 1. The exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ‘Study in India’.



“IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ‘Study in India’,” the minister had said during the presentation of the Budget 2020.

IND- SAT stands for Indian Scholastic Assessment Test. It is a standardized online proctored test for students seeking scholarships with Study in India (SII) programme. The IND-SAT scores will serve as a criterion to shortlist the meritorious students for the allocation of scholarships.

The exam will be conducted across the various Asian and African countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mauritius, Nepal, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Click here for full details on IND- SAT exam

