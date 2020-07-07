India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 442 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir on offer

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: India Post has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at appost.in on or before August 5, 2020.

India Post conducted the recruitment drive to fill 442 vacancies for GDS in Jammu and Kashmir circle. The online registration process started from July 6, 2020.

An applicant should be between 18 to 40 years old as on July 6, 2020. The upper age limit will be five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and 10 years for disabled candidates.

Educational Qualification:

• A candidate should have passed class 10 from any recognized board of school education. Candidates who have passed the class 10 boards in the first attempt will be given preferences.

•Candidates must have knowledge of the local language.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official notification.