India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 4166 vacancies in MP, Uttarakhand and Haryana

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4166 vacancies of GDS for its Uttrakhand, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh circle.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 11:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India Post GDS Recruitment. (HT File)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: India Post office will conclude the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the positions online at appost.in at the earliest.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4166 vacancies of GDS for its Uttrakhand, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh circle. Out of which, 2834 vacancies are for MP Postal Circle, 724 for Uttarakhand Postal Circle, and remaining 608 for Haryana Postal Circle.

An applicant should be between 18 to 40 years old as on June 8, 2020. The upper age limit will be five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and 10 years for disabled candidates.

Educational qualification:



•An applicant should have passed class 10 from any recognized board of school education. Candidates who have passed the class 10 boards in the first attempt will be given preferences.



•Candidates must have knowledge of the local language.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

