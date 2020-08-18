Sections
Home / Education / ARIIA 2020 Rankings: India was known as ‘vishwa guru’, must regain its intellectual leadership, says Naidu

ARIIA 2020 Rankings: India was known as ‘vishwa guru’, must regain its intellectual leadership, says Naidu

IIT Madras retained the top rank in the Institute of National Importance index under the ARIIA ranking 2020. IIT-Madras is followed by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi. At ranks 4 and 5 are IISc and IIT-Kharagpur, respectively.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 13:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.(PTI File Photo)

India must regain its intellectual leadership and once again emerge as a global hub of learning and innovation, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

“Innovation has always been key defining feature of human progress. India has its own illustrious history of innovations spanning at least 20 centuries right from the invention of ‘zero’ and the decimal system. India was known as the ‘vishwa guru’. We must regain that intellectual leadership, we must again emerge as a global hub of learning and innovation,” he said.

“We have highly talented youths brimming with new ideas, with a passion for implementation and willingness to forge a new path. The youth will define our country’s future. They need encouragement, facilitation and recognition, they must be given needed guidance and freedom to explore new frontiers,” Naidu said while releasing the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

Noting that innovation should become a people’s movement, the vice president said that concerted efforts are needed to make students out-of-the-box thinkers.



“There should be concerted efforts to inculcate the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our students to make them out-of-the-box thinkers, creative problem solvers, entrepreneurs and job creators than job seekers,” he added.

IIT Madras retained the top rank in the Institute of National Importance index under the ARIIA ranking 2020. IIT-Madras is followed by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi. At ranks 4 and 5 are IISc and IIT-Kharagpur, respectively.

ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Education to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities in India on indicators related to innovation.

This year, the ranking had a special category for women only higher educational institutions. The other five categories are — centrally funded institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, deemed universities and private institutions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ex-manager of Majhgaon branch held in Rs 97 lakh scam
Aug 18, 2020 13:40 IST
ARIIA 2020 Rankings: India was known as ‘vishwa guru’, must regain its intellectual leadership, says Naidu
Aug 18, 2020 13:39 IST
Wildlife dept begins ‘individual monitoring’ of tigers in MHTR
Aug 18, 2020 13:30 IST
Bombay HC allows MMRDA to cut 86 mangroves for Metro Line 2B
Aug 18, 2020 13:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.