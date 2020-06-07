Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Apply now for post of soldier, 10th, 12th pass students eligible

Indian Army is going to conduct recruitment rallies in Hisar (Haryana), Patiala and Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) in the month of July and August. Aspirants who wish to participate in the Indian Army recruitment rally can apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates have to report at 3 am at the entry gate of rally ground.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally in Hisar

For recruitment rally in Hisar, the online application window will close on July 14. The Indian Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts of Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa in Haryana from July 30, 2020 to August 8 2020 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, Sirsa (Haryana). Candidates will get their admit cards on their registered email ID from July 15 to July 29.

The posts include Soldier General Duty, Soldier general duty oustees of Bhakhra Dam, Indian Gorkha (all category), soldier clerk/store keeper technical, soldier clerk/ store keeper technical oustees of Bhakra Dam.

Official notification

Indian Army Recruitment Rally in Patiala:

The rally in Patiala will be conducted for eligible candidates of districts, Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala,Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala (Punjab) from August 1 to 13 at 1 ADSR grounds (Opposite Flying Club, Patiala-Sangrur Road), Patiala for which aspirants have to apply from June 2 to July 16. Admit card will be sent to registered email from July 17 to 26.

The categories include Soldier general duty, Soldier technical, Soldier technical nursing assistant (AMC)/ veterinary, Soldier clerk/ store keeper technical/ inventory management.

Official notification

Indian army recruitment rally in Charkhi Dadri:

Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidate of districts of Charkhi Dadri,Rewari, Bhiwani & Mahendergarh from July 1 to 14 at Rao Tula Ram Stadium, Rewari (Haryana). Aspirants should register before June 15. Admit cards will be sent to the registered email ID from June 16 to 30.

Categories include Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/SKT, Soldier Tradesmen, Soldier Tradesmen (8th pass house keeper).

Candidates will have to clear the physical and medical fitness test in the rally. The qualified candidates will have to appear for a Common Entrance Test.

Official notification

IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS:

Candidates are required to bring the following documents in original with two attested photocopies with them to the rally site:

Admit card

20 copies of unattested passport size colour photographs in white background.

Educational certificates of class 10th/ 12th/graduation as required for the posts.

Bonafide domicile certificate

Caste and religion certificate if required

Character certificate

Unmarried certificate

Relationship certificate

NCC Certificate

Sports certificate (if required)

Single bank account, PAN Card and Aadhar card

Click here to apply online