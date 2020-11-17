Sections
Indian Coast Guard Navik Notification 2021 released, check details here

The Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence has released an official recruitment notification for the post of Navik, domestic branch (cook and steward). Aspirants can check the official notification on its website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 10:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Coast Guard Navik Notification 2021 out

There are a total of 50 vacancies.

Education Qualification:

Candidates who have passed class 10th with 50% marks in aggregate from a board of Education recognized by Central / State Government (5% relaxation in above minimum cut off will be given for SC / ST candidates and outstanding sports person of National level who have obtained 1st , 2nd or 3rd position in any field of sports events at the Open National Championship/ Inter-state National Championship.

Important Dates:

Online application - November 30 to December 7

Print out of e- admit card--December 19 to 25.



Official Notification

Job Profile:

(i) Cook-- They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties for efficient running of the organisation.

(ii) Steward-- They would be required to serve food in the Officer’s mess as waiters, housekeeping, maintenance and accounting of funds, wine and stores handling, preparation of menu etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties for efficient running of the organisation.

Age Limit:

18 to 22 years as on April 1, 2021 i.e. born between April 1, 1999 to March 31, 2003, both dates are inclusive. (Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates).

Pay and Allowances -- Starting Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the regulation enforced time-to-time.

