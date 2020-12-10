Indian Military Academy holds Commandant’s parade of its autumn term

IMA cadets and staffers participating in multi-activity events before passing out parade at IMA Dehradun. (IMA)

The Indian Military Academy (IMA) conducted its Commandant’s parade for the passing out gentleman cadets (GC) of autumn term-2020 on Thursday in Dehradun.

The parade held at the academy’s Chetwode Drill Square comprised 325 GCs from India and 70 from nine friendly foreign countries.

The parade was reviewed by IMA Commandant Lt Gen Harinder Singh who complimented the GCs on “immaculate and excellent” parade.

Earlier on Wednesday, IMA hold the award ceremony for its autumn term in academy’s Khetarpal auditorium in Dehradun.

The ceremony held before the passing out parade of the term on December 12, comprised 147 regular course gentleman cadets while 130 technical course gentleman cadets. The awardees were conferred various awards and medals by IMA Commandant Lt Gen Harinder Singh amid Covid-19 guidelines.

Among the medals awarded, the Parachute Regiment medal for best endurance and physical toughness in the term was awarded to GC Watandeep Singh Sidhu while the Sikh Regiment Silver Medal for best sportsman in the term was awarded to GC Nidesh Singh Yadav. The Rajput Regiment Silver Medal for best in academics was conferred to GC Ashish Kumar.

The academy will hold the passing out parade for the GCs of the autumn term on December 13 in which a total of 392 GCs will be passing out including 322 Indian and 70 from friendly foreign countries.