Indian Railways successfully concludes recruitment exercise for over 64000 posts

Panel of selected candidates has been approved for 55,378 candidates (26,968 ALPs, 28,410 Technicians) out of 64,371 vacancies (27,795 ALPs, 36,576 Technicians).

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:53 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Indian Railways. (PTI file.)

The Ministry of Railways has successfully concluded the recruitment exercise for filling up critical safety and operational posts and has reached its completion stage.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) invited online applications against Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 01/2018 from February 3, 2018, to March 31, 2018, for a total of 64,371 combined vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians.

A total of 47,45,176 online applications were received. The scheme of selection consisted of a 3 stage computer-based test followed by a medical examination (which is one of the stringent medical examinations considering the level of distant vision/colour vision and alertness required from a Loco Pilot) and document verification of shortlisted candidates.

Panel of selected candidates has been approved for 55,378 candidates (26,968 ALPs, 28,410 Technicians) out of 64,371 vacancies (27,795 ALPs, 36,576 Technicians).



Appointment letters have been issued to 40,420 candidates (22,223 ALPs, 18,197 Technicians). Training of newly recruited 19,120 candidates (10,123 Assistant Loco Pilots, 8,997 Technicians) will resume as soon as COVID lockdown related measures ease out. The training process takes 17 weeks for ALPs and 6 months for Technicians.

Joining Letters were issued to candidates before Lockdown but some candidates could not join due to COVID outbreak and Lockdown.

Due to COVID outbreak, all form of training has been suspended to follow the social distancing norms and in order to limit the pandemics. Training will resume as and when the situation permits.

