IndSAT 2020: NTA conducts first-ever IndSAT in 13 countries, despite Covid

Around five to six thousand students from thirteen countries including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh to African countries like Ethiopia on Wednesday took the first ever IndSAT test that will be used by Indian institutions to grant them scholarships and admissions.

“The first-ever IndSAT test was held in countries ranging from Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Ethiopia and many others. It was an online test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA),” said a senior government official adding that HRD ministry body EdCIL was steering the efforts.

IndSAT was the first time the HRD ministry conducted such a test and that too through the online mode.

“Initially around 20,000 students had registered. As per initial estimates around six thousand students appeared for the test, which was conducted despite COVID. The exact figures will be available when all data will be collated. However, the numbers are lesser than the students who initially registered. But considering COVID impact, this is still encouraging,” said the person cited above.

The test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in different shifts keeping in mind the different time zones.

The NTA had earlier developed abilities to hold proctored tests which remove the possibility of the candidate using unfair means. The NTA had also conducted a web-based test for coaches on the demand of Sports Authority of India (SAI) earlier.

Significantly, the GMAT test, which is conducted for admissions to foreign varsities, was also held through similar web-based mode this year.

“The candidates who score the required marks would be short-listed and there are over a hundred institutions where they can get admissions based on their profiles,” said the official cited above.

The HRD ministry had earlier postponed the IND-SAT examination 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 30 which has been postponed till July. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the IndSAT exam in her union budget speech on February 1. The exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ‘Study in India’.“IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ‘Study in India’,” the minister had said during the presentation of the Budget 2020.