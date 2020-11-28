INI CET Result for January 2021 session declared at aiimsexams.org, here’s direct link

INI CET Results 2020: The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) Results for January 2021 session has been declared on the official website of AIIMS at aiimesxams.org. Candidates who have appeared in the AIIMS INI- CET 2021 exam can check the merit list/ rank list on the official website. AIIMS INI- CET 2020 was held on November 20 in computer based test mode

“On the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination held on 20-11-2020 for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2021 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANSBengaluru. The Final postgraduate seats available for seat allocation based on rank in INI-CET for January 20201 session has been published on website vide notice no. 194/2020 dated 27/11/2020,” the official notice reads.

Check AIIMS INI-CET 2021 merit list here:

All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded percentile score based on their performance in INI-CET held on 20th November 2020. Candidates can view their score in My Page on portal (www.aiimsexams.org) after logging in using Candidate ID and Password.

“Candidates, found eligible from the qualified list, on the basis of preliminary scrutiny to be done before start of Phase – III (Seat Allocation), equal to eight times the final total seats as published in each category shall be called for Choice making for Subject & Institute in online Rounds of seat allocation.The detailed procedure for making choice & preference of Institute and Subject for seat allocation on the basis of INI-CET Rank will be notified on the website www.aiimsexams.org,” the notice reads.

How to check INICET Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab given on the homepage

Step 3: Check the result notification that reads “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET courses [MD/ MS/ MCh(6 yrs)/ DM(6 yrs)/ MDS] Jan-2021 Session”

Step 4: Key in your registration id, password

Step 5: Your INICET Result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download and take its print out for further reference.