Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / INICET Result 2020 of 1st round of counselling declared, check details

INICET Result 2020 of 1st round of counselling declared, check details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIIMS) on Tuesday declared the first round of INICET counselling result 2020 on its official website. Candidates can check their rank-wise seat allotment result online at aiimesexams.org.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIIMS INICET counselling result 2020 declared

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIIMS) on Tuesday declared the first round of INICET counselling result 2020 on its official website. Candidates can check their rank-wise seat allotment result online at aiimesexams.org.

“The 1st Round Online Seat Allocation for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2021 Session of Institutes of National Importance, namely, AIIMS-New Delhi, -Bhopal, -Bhubaneswar, -Jodhpur, -Patna, -Raipur, - Rishikesh; JIPMER Puducherry; NIMHANS Bengaluru and PGIMER Chandigarh is based on choices exercised by the provisionally eligible candidates from 05:00 pm 15.12.2020 to 5:00 pm 19.12.2020. Accordingly, the allocation of seats (Institute and Subject/Specialty) in 1st Round of seat allocation has been done,” the official notice reads.

Candidates who have been alloted a seat in the first round of seat allocation have to login through the portal at aiimsexams.org and actively exercise any of the two options by 5 pm on December 26:

Option 1- ACCEPT allotted seat and DO NOT WISH TO PARTICIPATE in further rounds of online Seat Allocation.

Option 2 -- ACCEPT allotted seat and WANT TO PARTICIPATE in 2nd ROUND of online Seat Allocation

The candidate/authorized representative will have to report at Institute by 5 pm on December 28, 2020 with the Offer Letter (downloaded from the MyPage after login at www.aiimsexams.org), Seat Allocation Letter/Slip from online Portal and deposit original certificates OR photocopies of certificates with a print copy of Electronic transfer (RTGS/NEFT) of Rs. 3 Lakhs only (Rupees Three Lakhs only..The amount shall be refunded only when original certificates are deposited. Account details can be found on page 110 of the result PDF.

Direct link to check INICET counselling result 2020

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
by Rhythma Kaul
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Chaudhray Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Woman battling Covid-19 receives care package, letter from postal worker
by Trisha Sengupta
SRK’s warm reply to Satish Shah on Chalte Chalte pay, Vicky’s new look
by HT Entertainment Desk
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.