IOCL Apprentices Recruitment 2020: Online registration to fill 482 vacancies ends today, here’s direct link

IOCL Recruitment 2020: The online application window for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) apprentice recruitment will close on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL recruitment 2020 online at iocl. com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 482 vacancies under the trades of mechanical, electrical, telecommunication and instrumentation, human resource, accounts or finance, data entry operator, and domestic data entry operator.

The corporation will conduct the recruitment examination on January 2, 2021.

The vacancies are in technical and non-technical trades at its locations under its 5 regions namely, Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).

Education Qualifications:

Technician Apprentice Mechanical --- Candidates should have three years of full-time diploma in mechanical or automobile engineering

Technician Apprentice Electrical --- Candidates should have three years of full-time diploma in electrical or electrical and electronics engineering

Technician Apprentice Telecommunication and Instrumentation ---Candidates should have three years of full-time diploma in electronics and communication, electronics and telecommunication, electronics and radio communication, instrumentation and control, instrumentation and process control, or electronics engineering

Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource) --- Candidates should have a full-time bachelors degree from a government recognized institute or university

Trade Apprentice (Accountant) --- Candidates should have full-time bachelors degree in commerce from a government recognized institute or university

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) --- Minimum 12th pass but below graduate

Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) --- Minimum 12th pass but below graduate, and also should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for the training of less than one year.

