Home / Education / IOCL JE admit card 2020 released at iocrefrecruit.in, here's how to download

IOCL JE admit card 2020 released at iocrefrecruit.in, here’s how to download

IOCL JE admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the IOCL JE Recruitment 2020 can download their admit card online at iocrefrecruit.in.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IOCL JE admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

IOCL JE admit card 2020: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit cards for the recruitment examination of Junior Engineer, Junior Quality Control Analyst on its website.

IOCL will conduct the recruitment examination on November 29, 2020, at various centres.

IOCL will conduct the recruitment examination on November 29, 2020, at various centres.

“Call letters for Adv. No. PR/P/45(2020-2021) are now available. Shortlisted candidates can download their call letters using this section,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.



Direct link to download IOCL JE admit card 2020.

How to download IOCL JE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at iocrefrecruit.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, “Download”

Key in your credentials and submit

The IOCL JE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

