Home / Education / IOCL Recruitment 2020: Application deadline for 600 apprentice vacancies extended

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Application deadline for 600 apprentice vacancies extended

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at iocl.in on or before June 21.

Updated: May 30, 2020 09:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, or IOCL, has further extended the last date to submit online applications for the recruitment of apprentices on its official website. Earlier the deadline to apply was May 25 which has been extended till June 21.

Moreover, IOCL has also increased the number of vacancies from 500 to 600. “The total number of positions advertised was 500. This corrigendum is to inform you that the said number is now increased to 600,” the notification reads. Candidates who have already applied do not need to apply again.

Selection Process:



Candidates will have to clear a written test. The exam will have 100 multiple choice questions. Qualified candidates will have to go under document verification.



Here’s the direct link to apple online.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

