IOCL Recruitment 2020: Application window closing soon for 482 vacancies for apprentices in technical, non-technical trades

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IOCL Recruitment 2020: The online application window for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) apprentice recruitment is closing soon. There are a total of 482 vacancies under the trades of mechanical, electrical, telecommunication and instrumentation, human resource, accounts or finance, data entry operator, and domestic data entry operator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at iocl. com. The online application window will close on November 22 at 6 pm.

The vacancies are in technical and non-technical trades at its locations under its 5 regions namely, Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).

Education Qualifications:

Technician Apprentice Mechanical --- Candidates should have three years of full-time diploma in mechanical or automobile engineering

Technician Apprentice Electrical --- Candidates should have three years of full-time diploma in electrical or electrical and electronics engineering

Technician Apprentice Telecommunication and Instrumentation ---Candidates should have three years of full-time diploma in electronics and communication, electronics and telecommunication, electronics and radio communication, instrumentation and control, instrumentation and process control, or electronics engineering

Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource) --- Candidates should have a full-time bachelors degree from a government recognized institute or university

Trade Apprentice (Accountant) --- Candidates should have full-time bachelors degree in commerce from a government recognized institute or university

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) --- Minimum 12th pass but below graduate

Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) --- Minimum 12th pass but below graduate, and also should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for the training of less than one year

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 30.10.2020 which is the date for reckoning any eligibility criteria

Duration of Apprentice Training:

Technician Apprentice(Elec/Mech/T&I) : One Year

Trade Apprentices (Assistant HR/Accountant): One Year

Data Entry Operator and Domestic Data Entry Operator : 15 months

Selection Methodology:

1) Selection process would consist of a Written Test.

2) Written Test shall be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of 4 options with one correct option. Candidate has to choose the correct option.

3) There shall be 100 questions in the Written Test and Total marks shall be 100. Each correct answer shall carry 1 mark.

4) There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers

Exam Pattern:

a) For Technician Apprentices - From the total 100 objective type questions, about 75 questions shall be from the concerned discipline of Diploma level and about 25 questions on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge etc.

b) For Trade Apprentice (Accountant)- Out of total 100 objective type questions, about 75 questions shall be from general accounts/commerce/finance and about 25 questions on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge etc.

c) For Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource)- All 100 objective type questions shall be on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge/awareness etc.

d) For Data Entry Operator& Domestic Data Entry Operator -All 100 objective type questions shall be on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge/awareness etc. of Class 12 level.

