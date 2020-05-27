IOCL Recruitment: 600 apprentice vacancies on offer, application deadline extended

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has further extended the deadline to apply for apprentice recruitment. Earlier the deadline to apply was May 25 which has been extended till June 21. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it now at iocl.in.

Moreover, IOCL has also increased the number of vacancies from 500 to 600. “The total number of positions advertised was 500. This corrigendum is to inform you that the said number is now increased to 600,” the notification reads. Candidates who have already applied do not need to apply again.

Period of Apprenticeship Training

12 Months for all disciplines except Trade Apprentice

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) & Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator Skilled Certificate Holders will be having 15 Months training

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to clear a written test. The exam will have 100 multiple choice questions. Qualified candidates will have to go under document verification.

Click here to apply for IOCL apprentice recruitment.

Check revised notification here