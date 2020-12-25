IOCL Recruitment: Application begins for engineer, technical attendant posts

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for recruitment against 47 vacancies in its pipeline division for non-executive posts like engineering assistant, technical attendant. The vacancies are in Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Rajasthan.Interested candidates can apply online at iocl.in on or before January 15, 2021.

Assistant Engineer: Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute.

Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST candidates for the posts reserved for them)

Technical Attendant: Matric / 10th pass and ITI pass from a Govt. recognized Institute in the specified ITI Trades and duration as mentioned below* from a Govt. recognized Institute/Board. Candidates should possess Trade Certificate / National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by SCVT/NCVT.

Age Limit: Minimum age requirement is 18 years and upper age limit is 26 years as on 22.12.2020.

Selection Procedure: Selection process shall consist of Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

Written test will be held on February 14, 2021 followed by a skill test on February 15. Written test will be objective in nature. There shall be 100 questions in the Written Test and total marks shall be 100. Each correct answer shall carry 1 mark.

Exam Pattern:

Engineering Assistants-- Out of 100 objective type questions, 75 questions shall be from the concerned engineering discipline of Diploma level and 25 questions on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge etc.

Technical Attendants -- Out of 100 objective type questions, 75 questions shall be on Technical discipline from General Science and on basic ITI trades like Motor Mechanic, Electrical, and Fitter etc. The remaining 25 questions will be asked on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge.

