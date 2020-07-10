ISC 12th Result 2020 declared at cisce.org, 96.84% students pass

ISC Class 12th Result 20202: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the ISC Class 12th exam results 2020 on July 10. Students who have appeared for the ISC exam can check their results online at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. This year, a total of 96.84%students have passed the intermediate exam.

A total of 88,409 students appeared in the ISC board examination this year. Out of which, 85,611 students passed the exam. This year, students from 1125 schools appeared in the ISC exams.

Direct link to check ISC Result 2020

In order to maintain social distancing, CISCE will provide digitally signed marksheet after 48 hours of the declaration of results. Students do not have to visit their school to get their marksheet. They have to download DigiLocker app from Google Play Store and download the marksheet. The digitally signed marksheet will be considered valid to apply for taking admission in higher education.

Follow ICSE Result 2020 LIVE Updates

This year, a total of eight papers of ISC exam were cancelled. CISCE has followed the new assessment scheme to evaluate the students’ performance.

Also Read: ICSE Board Results 2020: CISCE declares classes 10th, 12th results at cisce.org

Students who want to improve their marks can appear for an optional written exam which will be conducted when the situation is conducive. Students can also apply for revaluation of papers online, till July 16 by paying a sum of Rs 1000 per paper.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2020: How to check CISCE 10th, 12th results online

How to check ICSE 10th Result 2020:

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the ICSE Result 2020 link

3) Key in your credentials and log in

4)The ICSE result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6) You can also print results for future reference

Also Read: ICSE 10th Result 2020 declared at cisce.org, 99.33% students pass

Students can also get their results via SMS. Type ICSE>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno