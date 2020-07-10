Sections
ISC Class 12th Result 2020: Steps to check CISCE class 12 results online at cisce.org

ISC Class 12th Result 2020: Students can get their ISC board examination results at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Here’s how to check ISC board examination results online.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ISC Class 12th Result 2020. (HT file )

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the results of ISC (Class 12) examinations 2020 on its official website. Students can get their ISC board examination results at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Check ICSE, ISC Live updates here

The council has made a CAREER portal available to check the ISC results. Schools can download the results from this portal by using the principal’s user ID and password.

Here is the direct link to check ISC results 2020

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2020: How to check CISCE 10th, 12th results online

How to check ISC results 2020 on the official results website:

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the ISC Result 2020 link



3) Key in your credentials and log in

4)The ISC class 12th result 2020 will appear on the display screen

6) Download the ISC board exam results and take its print out for future reference

Steps to receive ICSE/ISC results 2020 through SMS:

ISC: To receive your ISC results through SMS, type your unique Id in the new message box in the following manner: ISC 1234567 (your 7 digits unique id) and send it to 09248082883. Your result will be displayed.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for candidates appearing for ISC examination was 96.52%.

