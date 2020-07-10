Sections
ISC Results 2020: ISC class 12th results to be declared today at cisce.org

After the results are declared, students of class 12th board who have appeared in the ISC board exam will be able to check their result online at 'cisce.org', and 'results.cisce.org'.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 09:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ISC Results 2020. (HT file )

ISC Results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ISC board exam results on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 3 pm.

After the results are declared, students of class 12th board who have appeared in the ISC board exam will be able to check their result online at ‘cisce.org’, and ‘results.cisce.org’.

Follow LIVE Updates on ICSE, ISC Results 2020

Check ICSE, ISC Result 2020 live updates here

Schools can access the results by logging into the ‘Career’ portal of the council using the principal’s login id and password.

How to check ISC results on the official results website after it is declared:



1) Visit the official results website of CISCE



2) On the homepage, select the course ISC

3) Enter you UID, Index number and Captcha

4) Click on show result

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

How to receive ISC results through SMS:

ISC: To receive your ISC results through SMS, type your unique Id in the new message box in the following manner: ISC 1234567 (your 7 digits unique id) and send it to 09248082883. Your result will be displayed.

How to download ISC results through Career portal:

Visit the official website of CISCE

Click on the link for Results 2020

Select ISC as required from the course option

For accessing ISC results, enter your unique ID, index number and Captcha

The council has made provisions for the candidates to apply for rechecking directly through the council’s website. However, the recheck will only be conducted for those subjects who’s written examination has been held. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per paper for ISC papers. In addition, the provision of applying for rechecking by the head of schools through the career portal is also available.

The online module for submitting the requests for recheck of the results will remain open for only 7 days from the day of declaration of results. The council will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates through DigiLocker facility.

