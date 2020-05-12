ISRO Recruitment 2020: Result for scientist/engineer exam declared, get direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has declared the results of the recruitment examination for Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science) posts on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their results online at isro.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on January 12, 2020, at various centres.

Here are the direct link to check the results for the following:

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Electronics]

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Electronics-SCL]

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Computer Science]

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Mechanical]