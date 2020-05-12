Sections
Home / Education / ISRO Recruitment 2020: Result for scientist/engineer exam declared, get direct link

ISRO Recruitment 2020: Result for scientist/engineer exam declared, get direct link

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their results online at isro.gov.in.

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Reuters file)

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has declared the results of the recruitment examination for Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science) posts on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their results online at isro.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on January 12, 2020, at various centres.

Here are the direct link to check the results for the following:



• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Electronics]

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Electronics-SCL]

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Computer Science]

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Mechanical]

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:40 IST
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
May 12, 2020 13:26 IST
LIVE: China targets Australia over Covid-19 probe call, suspends meat import
May 12, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Lockdown: Public sector banks sanction loans worth 6 lakh cr in 2 months
May 12, 2020 14:50 IST
Mahabharat: When Nitish Bharadwaj, Roopa consoled a weeping Arjun
May 12, 2020 14:44 IST
Why are doctors so vulnerable, asks Dr Priya G Modi
May 12, 2020 14:43 IST
Vodafone keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
May 12, 2020 14:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.