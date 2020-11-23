Sections
ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020: Registration ends today, here's direct link

ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at sac.gov.in on or before 5pm.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020: The online application window for ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020 will close on Monday, November 23, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at sac.gov.in on or before 5pm.

“Under the apprenticeship act 1961, Applications are invited for selection to the positions of Graduate, and Technical apprentices from candidates who have degree/diploma from a recognized University/Board coming under Western Region of Board of Apprenticeship Training (MAHARASHTRA, GUJARAT, GOA, CHHATTISGARH, MADHYA PRADESH, DADRA NAGAR HAVELI, DIU & DAMAN (UTS),” reads the official notification.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice: A candidate should possess a B.E/B.Tech. (FIRST CLASS) with aggregate minimum 65% Marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 scale in the relevant field declared by recognized University.

Technician Apprentice: A candidate should possess a Diploma (FIRST CLASS) in the relevant field declared by State Board of Technical Education/University.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

