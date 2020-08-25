Sections
Home / Education / ISRO signs MoU with premier technical institute in Odisha to promote space research

ISRO signs MoU with premier technical institute in Odisha to promote space research

As part of the agreement, ISRO will offer technical consultancy support and financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the VSSUT for development of infrastructure, a spokesperson of the university said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 17:56 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Sambalpur

Indian Space Research Organisation. (Reuters file )

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, signed an MoU on Tuesday for setting up an innovation-cum-incubation centre at the technical institute to promote knowledge about space research among students.

As part of the agreement, ISRO will offer technical consultancy support and financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the VSSUT for development of infrastructure, a spokesperson of the university said in a statement.

The MoU was signed, through a video conference, in the presence of ISRO chairman K Sivan and VSSUT vice-chancellor Atal Chaudhuri.

There will be collaboration for the development of high end simulation tools, miniature test facilities - like static test facility, solid propulsion research lab - and establishment of testing facility for scaled down models.



A ‘sounding rocket’ developed by the VSSUT Innovation Club of the institute had found a place in the Limca Book of Records.

The ISRO chairman expressed hope that the proposed VSSUT Space Innovation Centre (VSSSIC) will promote knowledge about space research among students.

Noting that students will be more interested in space research and application in future, the ISRO chairman said, it will be a game changer for the country as more research is required for the development of sub system and propulsion system.

ISRO will facilitate the limited utilisation of rocket launching facilities like Thumba, Sriharikota or Balasore (under DRDO), where all kinds of safety systems are available, for the launch of future sounding rockets developed at the Space Innovation Centre at VSSUT, the university spokesperson said.

On its part, the VSSSIC will explore the latest global trend in space technology and take up related projects which will benefit the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ICC postpones Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A
Aug 25, 2020 18:14 IST
Formula One adds four more races to revised 2020 calendar
Aug 25, 2020 18:01 IST
Triumph Trident design prototype breaks cover, will rival Kawasaki Z650, CB650R
Aug 25, 2020 18:15 IST
ISRO signs MoU with premier technical institute in Odisha to promote space research
Aug 25, 2020 17:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.