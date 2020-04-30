ITI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 70 posts of HR, Finance executive, manager, direct link here
ITI Recruitment 2020: ITI limited has invited applications to fill 70 vacancies for the posts of HR, Finance executive, managers and other posts. The deadline has been extended from March 20 to May 5. Check full details here.
ITI Limited has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment against various vacancies for manager, HR and finance executive and office grade posts till May 5. Earlier, the deadline was March 20. Aspirants can apply for the desired posts online at www.itiltd.in.
ITI Limited is India’s multi-unit Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications .
Details of vacancy:
Finance Executive - 9 vacancies
Finance Executive Trainee - 8 vacancies
HR Executive Trainee - 16 vacancies
Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (R&D) (Grade - VI/VII/VIII) - 1 vacancy
CMR/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (Legal) (Grade - VI/VII/VIII) - 1 vacancy
Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (HR) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 vacancies
Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (Finance) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 vacancies
Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (Technical) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 vacancies
Dy.Manager/Manager (Technical Assistant to CMD) (Grade - IV/V) - 1 vacancy
Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (R&D) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 4 vacancies
Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (PR) (Grade - VII/VIII) - 1 vacancy
General Manager- Finance (Grade 9) - 1 vacancy
General Manager- HR (Grade –9) - 1 vacancy
Chief Operating Officer – Start up Hub (General Manager – (Grade- 9) - 1 vacancy
Project Head – Cell Technology (Addl General Manager – (Grade-8)) - 1 vacancy
Project Head – Data Centre (Addl General Manager –Grade-8) - 1 vacancy
Educational Qualification and Experience
HR Executive Trainee -Candidates must have post graduate degree in HR/Social work with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial relations/HR, MBA with specialization in HR or its equivalent course from institute/universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities.
Finance Executive - Candidates should have passed CA/ICWA
Finance Executive Trainee - Candidates must have done MBA with Finance specialization or equivalent course from institute/universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities.
Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (R&D) - Candidates must have done PhD in relevant area.Post Qualification executive experience of minimum of 12 years for CM, 15 years for DGM and 18 years for AGM
Manager/Chief Manager/Dy. General Manager (R&D) - Candidates must have a degree in BE / BTech (E&C / Telecom / Computer Science ) and post qualification executive experience of minimum of 9 years in R&D and other related Organizations for MR, 12 years for CMR, 15 years for DGM
Project Head -Candidates must be a graduate in engineering from a recognized University/Institute/BE / B Tech in E&C, Electronics, CS, IT from a recognized University and Post Qualification executive experience of 18 years
Notification for HR and Finance Departments
Notification for Officer Posts
Notification for Senior Level Management Officers