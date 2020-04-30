ITI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 70 posts of HR, Finance executive, manager, direct link here

ITI Limited has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment against various vacancies for manager, HR and finance executive and office grade posts till May 5. Earlier, the deadline was March 20. Aspirants can apply for the desired posts online at www.itiltd.in.

ITI Limited is India’s multi-unit Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications .

Details of vacancy:

Finance Executive - 9 vacancies

Finance Executive Trainee - 8 vacancies

HR Executive Trainee - 16 vacancies

Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (R&D) (Grade - VI/VII/VIII) - 1 vacancy

CMR/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (Legal) (Grade - VI/VII/VIII) - 1 vacancy

Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (HR) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 vacancies

Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (Finance) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 vacancies

Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (Technical) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 vacancies

Dy.Manager/Manager (Technical Assistant to CMD) (Grade - IV/V) - 1 vacancy

Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (R&D) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 4 vacancies

Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (PR) (Grade - VII/VIII) - 1 vacancy

General Manager- Finance (Grade 9) - 1 vacancy

General Manager- HR (Grade –9) - 1 vacancy

Chief Operating Officer – Start up Hub (General Manager – (Grade- 9) - 1 vacancy

Project Head – Cell Technology (Addl General Manager – (Grade-8)) - 1 vacancy

Project Head – Data Centre (Addl General Manager –Grade-8) - 1 vacancy

Educational Qualification and Experience

HR Executive Trainee -Candidates must have post graduate degree in HR/Social work with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial relations/HR, MBA with specialization in HR or its equivalent course from institute/universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities.

Finance Executive - Candidates should have passed CA/ICWA

Finance Executive Trainee - Candidates must have done MBA with Finance specialization or equivalent course from institute/universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities.

Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (R&D) - Candidates must have done PhD in relevant area.Post Qualification executive experience of minimum of 12 years for CM, 15 years for DGM and 18 years for AGM

Manager/Chief Manager/Dy. General Manager (R&D) - Candidates must have a degree in BE / BTech (E&C / Telecom / Computer Science ) and post qualification executive experience of minimum of 9 years in R&D and other related Organizations for MR, 12 years for CMR, 15 years for DGM

Project Head -Candidates must be a graduate in engineering from a recognized University/Institute/BE / B Tech in E&C, Electronics, CS, IT from a recognized University and Post Qualification executive experience of 18 years

Click here to apply online

Notification for HR and Finance Departments

Notification for Officer Posts

Notification for Senior Level Management Officers