Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / J-K govt announces winter vacations in degree colleges from December 28

J-K govt announces winter vacations in degree colleges from December 28

Colleges falling in the summer zone of Jammu division will close on December 26 and open on January 4, 2021, it added.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 20:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Jammu

Representational image. (HT file)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced winter vacations for government colleges in the Kashmir Valley and winter zones in Jammu division from December 28.

As per an order issued here, the colleges will be closed from December 28 to February 13, 2021.

Colleges falling in the summer zone of Jammu division will close on December 26 and open on January 4, 2021, it added.

The winter vacation for all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary-level in the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division is from December 21 to February 28.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK’s new coronavirus strain more contagious, likely to cause more deaths: Study
by Bloomberg | Posted by Karan Manral
Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
Rs 4,000 crore attached in Agri Gold scam that cheated 32 lakh in 3 states
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
‘Will talk to airport authorities’: Jain on infected UK flyers slipping out
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Karanvir Bohra reacts against those saying he was trying for a boy
by HT Entertainment Desk
PM Modi to flag off India’s first-ever driverless train on Dec 28
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Goa set for Christmas celebration with Covid-19 norms in place
by Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
J-K govt announces winter vacations in degree colleges from December 28
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.