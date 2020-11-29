Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / J-K High Court admit card 2020 for Jr Assistant, DEO and Computer Operator released at jkhighcourt.nic.in, here’s direct link

J-K High Court admit card 2020 for Jr Assistant, DEO and Computer Operator released at jkhighcourt.nic.in, here’s direct link

J-K High Court admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at jkhighcourt.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 10:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

J-K High Court admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

J-K High Court admit card 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has released the admit card for the recruitment of Junior Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Computer Operator on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at jkhighcourt.nic.in.

The High Court will conduct the online computer based on December 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th, 2020.

Direct link to download J-K High Court admit card 2020.



How to download J-K High Court admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at jkhighcourt.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “

Click here to Download the admit cards for Online Examination for the posts of Junior Assistant, Data Entry operator and Computer Operator”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The J-K High Court admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Nov 29, 2020 08:52 IST
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Nov 29, 2020 09:39 IST
Farmers’ protest live updates: Opposition calls for withdrawal of farm laws
Nov 29, 2020 10:44 IST
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
Nov 29, 2020 10:38 IST

latest news

Hrithik Roshan gives one last look at his beard before he shaves it
Nov 29, 2020 10:43 IST
Eight states/UTs largely contribute to India’s new Covid-19 cases: Data
Nov 29, 2020 10:42 IST
Mahakumb approaching, Uttarakhand has 3-pronged strategy to contain Covid-19
Nov 29, 2020 10:41 IST
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
Nov 29, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.