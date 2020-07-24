J-K sanctions Rs 15 crore for additional setup in 3 medical colleges

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday sanctioned Rs 15 crore to set up additional testing laboratory and equipment for three medical colleges, for Personal protective equipment and other COVID containment efforts under State Disaster Response Fund.

The sanctioned amount will be equally distributed among Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Government Medical College of Jammu and Srinagar, i.e. Rs 5 crore each, stated the press release by the Department of Information and Public Relation, J-K.

This funding is mainly provided to the Health Department, said Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam during a Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting headed on Thursday.