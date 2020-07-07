JAC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Jharkhand Matric result to be declared tomorrow at jac.nic.in

Sections
JAC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: More than 3.87 lakh students wrote the papers in matriculation (Class-10) examination conducted by the JAC this year. The examinations were held in February.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:20 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020. (HT file )

JAC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the Class 10 board exam results on Wednesday, July 8, officials said on Tuesday.

JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “The results of class 10 will be declared on Wednesday at 1pm. Students could check the results by visiting the council’s official website.”

More than 3.87 lakh students wrote the papers in matriculation (Class-10) examination conducted by JAC this year. The examinations were held in February. The examinations started from February 10 and concluded on February 28. JAC officials said 3,87,021 students had enrolled to take the examinations. The matric exam began with the home science paper and concluded with the Sanskrit paper on February 28.

Altogether 940 examination centres had been set up across the state where students wrote the papers under surveillance of CCTV cameras.



JAC, as per its target, took the examinations in time in a bid to declare the results by mid May. On this line, it fixed March 20 for evaluation of examination papers. But, Coronavirus disease outbreak spoiled its plan. Then, it fixed evaluation date from April 1 but it was again postponed due to nation-wide lockdown started from March 24 till further order.

Finally the evaluation started from May 28 and it concluded on June 25.

In 2019, altogether 4.38 lakh students had appeared for 10th board exams and 70.77% students passed the exam. Pass percentage of boys was 72.99, while pass percentage of girls were 68.67%.

