Sections
Home / Education / JAC 10th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand class 10 results on HT Portal

JAC 10th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand class 10 results on HT Portal

JAC 10th Result 2020: JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “The results of class 10 will be declared on Wednesday at 1pm. Students can check the results by visiting the council’s official website.”

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JAC 10th Result 2020. (Screengrab)

JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will declare the 10th board exam result on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “The results of class 10 will be declared on Wednesday at 1pm. Students can check the results by visiting the council’s official website.”

This year, over 3.87 lakh students appeared in the matriculation (Class-10) examination conducted by JAC. The class 10 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

In 2019, 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board matric examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019.



After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the JAC class 10 examination will be able to check their results online jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

However, the official websites of the JAC usually crash after the results are declared, due to heavy traffic. In that case, candidates can check their results at hindustantimes.com. Follow these steps to check JAC Class 10th Result 2020:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 10th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs lead to water logging, more expected tomorrow
Jul 07, 2020 22:08 IST
SAD holds statewide protests, Sukhbir demands CBI probe into ration embezzlement
Jul 07, 2020 22:07 IST
Ban on foreign tours, buying cars as Odisha limits expenses to fight Covid-19
Jul 07, 2020 22:06 IST
CM okayed appointment of bureaucrats: Pawar
Jul 07, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.