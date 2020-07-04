Sections
Home / Education / JAC 11th Result 2020: Check Jharkhand class 11 results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, here’s how

JAC 11th Result 2020: Check Jharkhand class 11 results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, here’s how

JAC 11th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 11 examination can check their results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 18:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JAC 11th Result 2020. (Screengrab )

JAC 11th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday declared the results of Class 11 on its official website. JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh announced the results of the class 11 exam at the JAC office.

Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 11 examination can check their results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, 3,46,504 students have been enrolled for the class 11 examination. However, 3,39,061 students wrote the examination papers and 3,23,924 students passed the examination, thus making the pass percentage of 95.53.

JAC Class 11 examination was conducted between March 5 - 7 and the examinations were conducted for five subjects. The examinations were conducted on OMR sheets and evaluation was computerized. A total of 250.



Here’s a direct link to check the results.

How to check JAC Class 11 Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2. On the homepage,click on the ‘Result’ tab

3. Click on the link that reads ‘JAC Class 11 Result 2020’

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. The result will appear on the display screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JAC 11th Result 2020: Jharkhand class 11 results declared, here’s direct link to check
Jul 04, 2020 18:35 IST
Girls in rural areas are struggling to receive support: Soha Ali Khan
Jul 04, 2020 18:25 IST
HT CITY SPOTLIGHT: All you need to know about mustard oil
Jul 04, 2020 18:40 IST
Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to BJP patriarch LK Advani on Guru Purnima
Jul 04, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.