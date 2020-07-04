JAC 11th Result 2020: Jharkhand class 11 results declared, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JAC 11th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday declared the results of Class 11 on its official website.

Students of class 11 who have appeared in the examination conducted by the JAC can check their results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

A total of 3,46,504 students enrolled for the class 11 examination this year. Out of which, 3,39,061 students wrote the examination papers and 3,23,924 students passed the examination, thus making the pass percentage of 95.53.

The council conducted the class 11 examination between March 5 - 7. The examinations were conducted on OMR sheets and evaluation was computerized. The total marks were of 250.

Here’s a direct link to check the results.

How to check JAC Class 11 Result 2020

Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage,click on the ‘Result’ tab

Click on the link that reads ‘JAC Class 11 Result 2020’

Key in your credentials and log in

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.