JAC 12th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand intermediate results online, direct links here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JAC 12th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will declare the class 12th or intermediate examinations results on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 1pm on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Over 2.34 lakh students had taken in the JAC class 12 examination. Jharkhand Academic Council had conducted the class 12th board from February 10 to 28, 2020, at 470 examination centres spread across the state.

Once the results are declared, students of class 12th who have appeared in the Jharkhand intermediate examination will be able to check their results at our HT portal or online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students can also check their results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

How to check JAC Class 12 results at HT Portal:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads JAC 12th arts result 2020, JAC 12th science result 2020, and JAC 12th commerce result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

How to check JAC Class 12 Result online after it is declared:

1. Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Intermediate Examination - 2020’

3. Key in your school code and password and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out.