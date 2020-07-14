JAC 12th result 2020: Jharkhand board Class 12 science, commerce results likely this week

JAC 12th result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of Class 12 board exams this week. JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “We are making all efforts to declare the results of intermediate (class 12) science and commerce exams this week, preparation is almost in final stage.”

Over 2.34 lakh students wrote the intermediate (Class 12) examinations this year. The exams were held for science, commerce and arts streams students.

The examinations for all three streams were held in February. Officials said JAC had planned to declare the results by May but it was delayed due to lockdown in the country.

The examinations started from February 10 this year and concluded on February 28. JAC officials said 2,34,363 students were supposed to take examinations. The intermediate exams started with vocational papers and concluded with biology, geography and business mathematics paper.

Altogether 470 examination centres were set up across the state where students wrote the papers under surveillance of CCTV cameras. The cameras had been installed to stop unfair practices during the examination. The CCTV cameras had been installed in every classroom of every centre.

JAC had planned to conduct the evaluation of papers from March 20 but it was deferred due to Coronavirus disease outbreak. Finally the evaluation process started from May 28.

In 2019, altogether 3.15 lakh students had appeared for 12th exams. Around 57% students passed the science exam, while 70.44% students cleared the commerce exam. The pass percentage of Arts stream was 79.97%.

JAC declared the results of Class 10 on July 8 in 75.01% students passed, which was the best results in past five years.