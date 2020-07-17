JAC 12th Result 2020: Jharkhand class 12 results to be declared today at 1 pm

JAC 12th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will declare the class 12th or intermediate examinations results on Friday, July 17, 2020, on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results will be announced at 1 pm. More than 2.34 lakh students who appeared in the class 12 examination will get their results today.

After the results are declared, students who have taken the Jharkhand class 12 board examination will be able to check their results at our HT portal or online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students can also register for HT Result alert for free by entering their name, mobile number and email address. The registered candidates will get an email and SMS with a direct link to check their result, as soon as the result is declared by the Jharkhand board.

How to check JAC Class 12 results at HT Portal after it is announced:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads JAC 12th arts result 2020, JAC 12th science result 2020, and JAC 12th commerce result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

This year, Jharkhand class 12 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at 470 examination centres spread across the state.

Earlier, the evaluation process for JAC class 12 exams was scheduled to begin from March 20 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was deferred. Finally, the evaluation process began on May 28.

How to check JAC Class 12 Result online after it is declared:

1. Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Intermediate Examination - 2020’

3. Key in your school code and password and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its print out.