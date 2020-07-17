JAC 12th Results 2020: Girls outperform boys in all three streams

JAC 12th Results 2020: Jharkhand’s 58.99% students in Science, 77.37% in Commerce and 82.53% in Arts cleared the Class-12 board examinations, conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), results for which declared by the state HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto on Friday.

Girls have outperformed boys in all three streams in the examinations, JAC officials said.

Mahto said, “This is for the first time when results of all three streams have been declared in a single day. I would like to thank the JAC officials, teachers and evaluators who worked hard even in the Corona pandemic and declared the results.”

He said, “Our government is continuously making efforts for qualitative improvement of overall education system in the state. The results of all three streams have improved this year.”

In science stream, a total of 75,638 students appeared for the intermediate (class-12) examinations, which was held in February this year. Altogether 44,626 students cleared the examinations. The state registered 58.99% overall pass percentage in science this year. The boys pass percentage is 57.72%, while 61.73% girls have come out with flying colours in the examinations.

Amit Kumar from SRSSR High School, Suriya secured the first rank in JAC Class 12 science results with 91.4% marks. In Commerce, Shubham Kumar Thakur from St Xavier’s College, Ranchi bagged the first rank by scoring 90% marks. Nandita Haripal from Jamshedpur Women’s College stood first in JAC Class 12th arts result. She scored 83.8% marks.

A total of 17,441 students passed the examination with first division marks, while 25,735 with second division marks. This was the best results in past five years. In 2019, the overall pass percentage in science stream was 57%.

In commerce, as many as 28,130 students had appeared for the examination, while 21,765 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage in the stream is 77.37%. The girls have outshone boys by 13.57% in overall pass percentage. While girls pass percentage is 84.73%, boys’ percentage remains at 71.16%. The results of commerce stream have been the best in past one decade. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 70.44.

A total of 7,195 students passed the examination with first division marks, while 13,012 with second division marks in the stream.

The Arts stream saw 1,27,532 examinees appearing for the examination and 1,05,256 students coming out with flying colours. The overall pass percentage in the stream remained 82.53%.

Girls have also proved their academic mettle in the stream by outperforming boys by 4.26% in overall results. The girls have registered 84.20% results, while boys’ pass percentage is 79.94%. A total of 15,982 students passed the examinations with first division marks, while 71,118 students passed the examination with second division marks.

The arts results have improved over the years in Jharkhand and this was the best results in past six years. In 2019, overall pass percentage in arts stream was 79.97%.

JAC Class 12th Results at a glance

1. Science:

Students appeared: 75,638

Passed: 44,626

Overall pass %age: 58.99%

Boys passed: 57.72%

Girls passed: 61.73%

2. Commerce:

Students appeared: 28,130

Passed: 21,765

Overall pass %age: 77.37%

Boys passed: 71.16%

Girls passed: 84.73%

3. Arts:

Students appeared: 1,27,532

Passed: 1,05,256

Overall pass %age: 82.53%

Boys passed: 79.94%

Girls passed: 84.20%