JAC 12th Results 2020: How to check Jharkhand class 12 results on HT Portal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JAC 12th Results 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results of the JAC class 12 board examinations on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 1 pm.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Jharkhand Class 12 board examinations will be able to check their results on our HT Portal.

How to check JAC Class 12 results at HT Portal:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads JAC 12th arts result 2020, JAC 12th science result 2020, and JAC 12th commerce result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Over 2.34 lakh students appeared in the JAC Class 12 examinations this year, which were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at 470 examination centres spread across the state.

The council had planned to conduct the evaluation of papers from March 20 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, the evaluation process began on May 28.

Students can also check their JAC Class 12 results online at jacresults.com.