Home / Education / JAC 8th result 2020: Jharkhand board class 8th result declared

JAC 8th result 2020: Jharkhand board class 8th result declared

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JAC 8th result 2020. (HT file)

JAC 8th result 2020: Jharkhand academic council (JAC), Ranchi, on Thursday declared the Jharkhand Board Class 8th result 2020 on its official website. JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh has confirmed that the results are out.

Students cannot access the results directly. However, school principals check the JAC class 8th results of their respective school online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The council conducted the JAC 8th exam in the month of January. Around 5 lakh students had appeared in the Jharkhand Board class 8th exam.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.



How to check the JAC Class 8th result 2020:



1. School principals can visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in



2. Click on the link that reads, “JAC Class 8th result 2020”

3. A login page will be displayed on the screen

4. Enter your credentials and log in

5. The JAC Class 8th result for your school will appear on the display screen

6. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

