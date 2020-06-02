JAC 9th Class Result 2020: Jharkhand Board Class 9 results soon

Sections
Jharkhand JAC 9th Result: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the results of class 9 examination on Tuesday, June 2. The results will be declared on JAC website at 1pm, officials said.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 13:27 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hndustan Times Ranchi

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the results of class 9 examination on Tuesday, June 2. The results will be declared on JAC website at 1pm, officials said. (HT file)

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the results of class 9 examination on Tuesday, June 2. The results was scheduled to be declared at 1pm, but has been delayed. The state HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto is expected to reach the JAC office soon, after which the results will be declared.

”All preparations have been completed to declare the result at 1pm,” said JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh. He said that results of class eight are also ready and they are most likely to be declared on Wednesday.

The JAC class 8 and class 9 results were scheduled to be declared in March but it had to be postponed in light of Corona spread and lockdown. The JAC had said that they will declare the results after relaxations in the lockdown.

The examinations of class 9 and class 8 was held in January and around nine lakh students took the examinations. According to JAC officials, around four lakh students had appeared for the class-9 examinations.



Notably, over 15 lakh students studying in class-5 to class-7 have been promoted to higher classes without any examinations. The final examinations of these classes, scheduled from March 30, were cancelled due to lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

