JAC 9th result 2020: Minister happy with results but rues that students prepared without books

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 9 results on Tuesday, in which 97.42% students passed. The results were declared by state human resource development (HRD) minister Jagarnath Mahto. Students can check their results on JAC website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

A total of 4,22,789 students had enrolled for the Class 9 examination, out of which 4,17,030 appeared. Among those who appeared, 1,98,786 are boys and 2,18,244 are girls.

A total of 4,06,293 students have passed the examination. The pass percentage for boys is 97.59%, while the pass percentage of girls is 97.27%.

“The result is encouraging. But, we should accept the fact that children gave the examinations sans books. Students of class-9 and class-10 are not getting books since 2016. But, nobody paid heed on it. I came to know about the problem just now. I am here not for politics but to improve the education system of the state,” HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto said.

He congratulated the students and teachers, who gave this result with help of their dedication and hard work. “Had the students received books, the results would have been 100%,” he said.

JAC has been conducting class 8 and class 9 examinations since last year. Earlier, it was conducted by the state education department.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said the examinations had been conducted in January this year.

JAC was earlier scheduled to declare the results of class 9 examinations in March but was postponed due to lockdown imposed after coronavirus disease outbreak in India. JAC had said that they would declare the results after relaxations of the lockdown.

Notably, over 15 lakh students studying in class 5 to class 7 have been promoted to higher classes without any examinations. The final examinations of these classes, which were scheduled from March 30, had to be cancelled to check the spread of coronavirus disease outbreak, officials said.