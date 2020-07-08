Sections
JAC Board 10th Result 2020: Check Jharkhand matric exam results on these websites

JAC Board 10th Result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the JAC matriculation examination will be able to check their results online at our HT Result portal or jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in after it is declared.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 12:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JAC Board 10th Result 2020. (HT file)

JAC Board 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will announce the class 10th board exam on its official website on July 8, 2020.

A total of 3.87 lakh students appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination this year. The JAC Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at 940 examination centres spread across the state.

How to check JAC class 10 results at hindustantimes.com after it is declared:



Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com



Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

How to check JAC Class 10 Result online after it is announced:

1. Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2020’

3. Key in your school code and password and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its print out.

