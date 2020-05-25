JAC board: Over 9,500 teachers to evaluate Class 10, 12 papers from May 28, results likely in July first week

Sections
The evaluation is beginning after more than two months from its schedule. With aim to declare the results by May, JAC had earlier fixed March 20 for evaluation of examination papers.

Updated: May 25, 2020 10:38 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Representational image. (HT file)

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to begin the evaluation of examination papers for Class-10 (matriculation) and Class-12 (intermediate) from May 28, with a target to declare the results by first week of July, officials said.

The evaluation is beginning after more than two months from its schedule. With aim to declare the results by May, JAC had earlier fixed March 20 for evaluation of examination papers. However, Corona spread followed by lockdown from March 25 spoiled the JAC’s plan. JAC deferred evaluation till April 1 but it was also deferred due to another lockdown.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said, “The evaluation of papers will be conducted in 67 centres of 19 districts in Jharkhand from May 28. More than 9,500 evaluators are being engaged in the task.”

Singh said, “If evaluation goes as per our plan, it will take 25 days to complete. If it happens, we may declare the results by July first week. We cannot fix a date for declaration of results right now due to prevailing situation of Covid-19.”



He said that the evaluation would be conducted under surveillance of CCTV cameras. “Earlier, we had planned to broadcast live evaluation process through JAC portal. But, it will not be possible right now due to shortage of human resource.”

Singh further added standard protocol, which has been designed to contain the spread of Coronavirus, would be followed. “The evaluators will have to maintain social distancing and they have to follow the sanitization protocol. A detailed guideline in this regard has been forwarded to all evaluators,” he said.

JAC conducted the matriculation (Class-10) and intermediate (Class-12) examinations in February. Over 6.21 students wrote the matriculation and intermediate papers across 1410 centres..

Both the examinations started from February 10 and concluded on February 28. Over 3.87 lakh students wrote the papers in matriculation (Class-10) examination at 940 centres, while 2.34 lakh students took the intermediate examinations in 470 centres.

The class-10 board exams began with the home science paper and conclude with the Sanskrit paper on February 28, while the inter exams started with vocational papers and conclude with biology, geography, and business mathematics on the same date.

The examinations held under CCTVs surveillance. The cameras had been installed largely this year across the centres to stop unfair means practices during the examination.

