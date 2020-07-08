JAC Class 10th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand matric results online

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JAC Class 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will announce the class 10th board exam on Wednesday, July 8, on its official website.

After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the JAC class 10 examination will be able to check their results online at our HT Result portal or jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Around 3.87 lakh students appeared in the JAC matriculation (Class-10) examination this year. The class 10 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Last year, 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 10 examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019.

How to check JAC class 10 results at hindustantimes.com after it is announced:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

How to check JAC class 10 Result online after it is declared:

1. Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2020’

3. Key in your school code and password and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its print out.