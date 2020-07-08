Sections
Home / Education / JAC Class 10th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand matric results online

JAC Class 10th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand matric results online

JAC Class 10th Result 2020: After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the JAC class 10 examination will be able to check their results online at our HT Result portal or jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 09:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JAC Class 10th Result 2020. (HT file )

JAC Class 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will announce the class 10th board exam on Wednesday, July 8, on its official website.

After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the JAC class 10 examination will be able to check their results online at our HT Result portal or jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Around 3.87 lakh students appeared in the JAC matriculation (Class-10) examination this year. The class 10 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Last year, 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 10 examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019.



How to check JAC class 10 results at hindustantimes.com after it is announced:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 10th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

How to check JAC class 10 Result online after it is declared:

1. Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2020’

3. Key in your school code and password and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boeing has settled almost all Lion Air crash-death claims
Jul 08, 2020 10:18 IST
Covid-19: Texas passes 10,000 confirmed in single day
Jul 08, 2020 10:16 IST
Sunny Leone enjoys a fun dip in a pool in LA, watch
Jul 08, 2020 10:12 IST
DU open book exam: HC asks Delhi University to clear stand on final year exams date sheet
Jul 08, 2020 10:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.