JAC Class 9 result 2020 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 9th Board Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday declared the Class 9th result on its official website. Around 4 lakh students have participated in the JAC 9th class exams.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday declared the Class 9th result on its official website. Around 4 lakh students have participated in the JAC 9th class exams.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their result online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Read: JAC Jharkhand Board class 9 Result 2020 announced, here’s direct link to check scores

The council conducted the class 8 and 9 examinations in January and nearly 9 lakh students appeared in the examination from both the classes.

Read: JAC Jharkhand 9th result 2020 announced Live Updates: Check full details, topper list, pass percent



Earlier, the JAC 9th result was scheduled to be declared in the month of March but it was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Here’s the direct link to check JAC class 9th result.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JAC Class 9th exam results 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

