JAC detects fake website declaring Jharkhand board class 10th, 12th results

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has detected a fake website declaring the board results of class-10 and class-12, which suspected to be created for committing fraud weeks before declaration of the results officially.

The fake website (http://jacresults.in/) was suspected to be created in Uttar Pradesh. The JAC authority on Thursday wrote to the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) and Cyber Cell Jharkhand to track it down and take action, officials said.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said, “In course of assessing our official websites in wake of possible cyber attacks on sites, we tracked this site, which is not our official website. When we went into more details, we found its link from Uttar Pradesh.”

Interestingly, the home page of the website appears to have declared the results of class-10 and class-12, which seeks roll code and password. “It is possible that the website was created to generate fake results as part of fraud,” Singh said.

He said the JAC results are declared on its official website, which is https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/.

A senior official of Council’s information technology Cell, who did not wish to be quoted said, “The fake website was created based on the JAC website http://jacresults.com. Interestingly, they designed the page which looks like JAC’s result page. The information available on it might be linked to forgery, fraud and phishing.”

The JAC has not declared the board results yet. It is likely to be announced in the first week of July. The council has just completed the evaluation of papers for matriculation (class-10) and intermediate (class-12).

“The evaluation of papers has competed on Thursday. If everything goes as per our plan, we may declare the results in first week of July,” Singh said.

JAC conducted the matriculation and intermediate examinations in February. Over 6.21 students wrote the matriculation and intermediate papers across 1410 centres.

Both the examinations started from February 10 and concluded on February 28. Over 3.87 lakh students wrote the papers in matriculation (Class-10) examination at 940 centres, while 2.34 lakh students took the intermediate examinations in 470 centres.

The class-10 board exams began with the home science paper and conclude with the Sanskrit paper on February 28, while the inter exams started with vocational papers and conclude with biology, geography, and business mathematics on the same date.

The examinations held in time. However, evaluation got delayed due to the spread of Corona virus, which was followed by lockdown.

Aimed declaring the results in May, JAC had earlier fixed March 20 for evaluation of examination papers. However, Corona spread followed by lockdown from March 25 spoiled the JAC’s plan. JAC deferred evaluation till April 1 but it was also deferred due to another lockdown. Finally, the evaluation of papers started from May 28.